Karnataka: Customers allege sale of petrol mixed with water

A video of customers alleging sale petrol mixed with water at Jyothi Oil Petrol Bunk located near the first rail gate at Cowl Bazaar of the city went viral on Thursday.

In the video, the bike riders are heard alleging that petrol is mixed with 90% water, showing the bottle containing petrol. Due to the contaminated petrol, vehicles stop abruptly on the roads inviting accidents. Will the proprietor of the petrol bunk be held responsible for it, they asked.

The proprietor who arrived at the spot, claimed that water has not been mixed with the petrol. Due to incessant rainfall, water may have mixed through pipe. It will be set right immediately, he assured.