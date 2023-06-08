Lecturer accuses college principal of sexually harassing her

The Ballari women police have registered a sexual harassment case against the principal of a private college following a complaint by a guest lecturer

The guest lecturer of the college,in her complaint, has alleged the principal had been sexually harassing her for the last six months.

In the FIR the victim has claimed that on March 31, at 12:15 pm while she was returning home after completing her work, the principal called her to the biology lab and made sexual advances. When she resisted, the principal started abusing her and threatened to kill her.

Similar attempts were made even in his cabin, said the victim in the complaint and added that even after bringing this issue with the college management no action was taken.

The principal has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 354(A), 504, 506 and 509 among others.