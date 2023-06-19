Gali Janardhana Reddy meets CM Siddaramaiah

Gali Janardhana Reddy meets CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah had taken Reddy, a mining baron, head-on with his Ballari foot march

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 03:20 ist
Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy. Credit: Twitter/@GaliJanardhanar

Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. However, the photographs of their meeting were quickly withdrawn by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Siddaramaiah had taken Reddy, a mining baron, head-on with his Ballari foot march.

It is said that Reddy discussed the development of his constituency ahead of the July 7 budget.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Gali Janardhana Reddy

Related videos

What's Brewing

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 