Gali Janardhana Reddy meets CM Siddaramaiah

Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. However, the photographs of their meeting were quickly withdrawn by the Chief Minister’s Office.
Siddaramaiah had taken Reddy, a mining baron, head-on with his Ballari foot march.
It is said that Reddy discussed the development of his constituency ahead of the July 7 budget.
