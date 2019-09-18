Gandhi wanted Rama Rajya not secular state, says Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that during freedom struggle Mahatama Gandhi wanted India to be “Rama Rajya” and not a “secular state.”

Speaking at a felicitation programme here on Wednesday, Kateel said that freedom struggle in India advanced in two streams. “One was the non-violence route spearheaded by Gandhiji. Another was the struggle waged by revolutionaries such as Veer Savarkar and Bhagat Singh. Gandhiji, who was sure that India will get freedom, had conceived India to be a Rama Rajya,” Kateel said. He added that the first prime minister Nehru derailed the national stream of perception.