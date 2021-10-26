Gau puja in all Karnataka temples on November 5

All state-run temples and religious institutions under the Muzrai department have been directed to conduct a ‘gau puja’ on the occasion of Deepavali/Bali Padyami on November 5.

In a circular, the department has asked temples to worship the cow in a traditional manner during the godhuli lagna between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on the day.

The circular was issued following directions from Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle.

“Of late, people in towns and cities have forgotten gau puja. It is only appropriate to identify at least one day in a year where the cow is worshipped in line with the Sanatana Hindu Dharma’s view of the cow as gaumata and to introduce the concept of gau puja to future generations,” the circular stated.

