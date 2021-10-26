Gau puja in all Karnataka temples on November 5

Gau puja in all Karnataka temples on November 5

The circular was issued following directions from Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 23:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

All state-run temples and religious institutions under the Muzrai department have been directed to conduct a ‘gau puja’ on the occasion of Deepavali/Bali Padyami on November 5. 

In a circular, the department has asked temples to worship the cow in a traditional manner during the godhuli lagna between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on the day.

The circular was issued following directions from Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle.

“Of late, people in towns and cities have forgotten gau puja. It is only appropriate to identify at least one day in a year where the cow is worshipped in line with the Sanatana Hindu Dharma’s view of the cow as gaumata and to introduce the concept of gau puja to future generations,” the circular stated.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Cows

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

 