Gayana Samaja’s music festival takes off

A series of performances on eminent musicians as well as upcoming artistes has been lined up for eight days, starting Sunday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 05 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 23:43 ist
Flautists perform during the inauguration of 51st Music Conference which began in Bengaluru on Sunday. The eight-day event will conclude on December 12. Credit: DH Photo

The 51st Music Conference of The Bangalore Gayana Samaja was inaugurated on Sunday morning at the auditorium on KR Road. This year’s conference is dedicated to musician S Krishna Murthy in memory of his birth centenary.

A series of performances on eminent musicians as well as upcoming artistes has been lined up for eight days, starting Sunday. Academic sessions and panel discussions along with this year’s theme ‘Multi facets of music’ will also be held. Popular music and dance artiste, art critic M Surya Prasad was declared as this year’s conference president during the inauguration.

Swami Veereshananda Saraswati, Pa Ra Krishnamurthy, Dr MRV Prasad and others were present during the inauguration.

music festival
Karnataka
India News

