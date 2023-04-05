Generation of power more at RTPS, YTPS

Generation of power more at RTPS, YTPS

The power generation is 10% more this time when compared to the last year's figures

DHNS
DHNS, Shakthinagar ,
  • Apr 05 2023, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 05:35 ist
In summer, the dependency on thermal power stations for electricity is more normal due to less power generation at hydroelectricity projects. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Raichur Thermal Plan Station (RTPS) and the Yaramarus Thermal Plan Station (YTPS) are generating electricity as per the increasing demand continuously. 

The power generation is 10% more this time when compared to the last year's figures.

In summer, the dependency on thermal power stations for electricity is more normal due to less power generation at hydroelectricity projects. 

At RTPS, the 7th and the 8th units are generating more power (29,000 million units per day). However, the demand for electricity is going up every week and demand is being met accordingly. The coal, required for the generation of power, is being supplied by Singareni Coal Company in Telangana, Mahanadi Coal Company in Odisha and Western Coal Company in Maharashtra to the thermal power stations.

The officials said that RTPS has a stock of 80,000 tonnes of coal and YTPS has 1.2 lakh tonnes. All preparations have been made to meet the increasing demand for electricity, they added. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
power
Electricity

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Dhoni among 5 Indian players to get MCC life membership

Dhoni among 5 Indian players to get MCC life membership

Rapid melting of East Antarctic ice sheet explained

Rapid melting of East Antarctic ice sheet explained

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

 