Generation of power more at RTPS, YTPS

The Raichur Thermal Plan Station (RTPS) and the Yaramarus Thermal Plan Station (YTPS) are generating electricity as per the increasing demand continuously.

The power generation is 10% more this time when compared to the last year's figures.

In summer, the dependency on thermal power stations for electricity is more normal due to less power generation at hydroelectricity projects.

At RTPS, the 7th and the 8th units are generating more power (29,000 million units per day). However, the demand for electricity is going up every week and demand is being met accordingly. The coal, required for the generation of power, is being supplied by Singareni Coal Company in Telangana, Mahanadi Coal Company in Odisha and Western Coal Company in Maharashtra to the thermal power stations.

The officials said that RTPS has a stock of 80,000 tonnes of coal and YTPS has 1.2 lakh tonnes. All preparations have been made to meet the increasing demand for electricity, they added.