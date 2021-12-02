Get ready for Omicron, H K Patil tells CM Bommai

Get ready for Omicron, H K Patil tells CM Bommai

Patil urged the government to open genomic sequencing laboratories in each district

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 02:21 ist
H K Patil. Credit: DH File Photo

Urging the Karnataka government not to underplay the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19, senior Congress leader H K Patil has asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately take regulatory measures and put in place stringent norms to curb cases.

The state government underplayed the cases even at the beginning of the second wave which led to lakhs of people losing their lives, Patil, also a former minister, said in a letter to Bommai.

Patil urged the government to open genomic sequencing laboratories in each district and to make sure that those travelling from Omicron affected countries are shifted to a containment zone at the airport itself.

“It has not been possible for the government to completely stop travellers across the state border on previous occasions. The government should start registering criminal cases against people violating norms,” he demanded.

The government must immediately equip all hospitals with adequate infrastructure, without underplaying the threat posed by Omicron, he urged. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
H K Patil
basavaraj bommai
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 