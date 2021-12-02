Get ready for Omicron, H K Patil tells CM Bommai

Urging the Karnataka government not to underplay the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19, senior Congress leader H K Patil has asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately take regulatory measures and put in place stringent norms to curb cases.

The state government underplayed the cases even at the beginning of the second wave which led to lakhs of people losing their lives, Patil, also a former minister, said in a letter to Bommai.

Patil urged the government to open genomic sequencing laboratories in each district and to make sure that those travelling from Omicron affected countries are shifted to a containment zone at the airport itself.

“It has not been possible for the government to completely stop travellers across the state border on previous occasions. The government should start registering criminal cases against people violating norms,” he demanded.

The government must immediately equip all hospitals with adequate infrastructure, without underplaying the threat posed by Omicron, he urged.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: