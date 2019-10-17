Getting to the bottom of substance abuse among youth

Vinay (name changed) began alcohol use in Class 7. By Class 9, he was smoking weed (ganja) and in the first year of college, he was caught with drugs. This was the first time his family came to know about his addiction.

Nineteen-year-old Ranga (name changed) began consuming liquor in his early teens. After a spell of de-addiction and relapse, he is in a rehabilitation centre for the second time now.

Both their stories are fairly typical of how addiction starts and progresses in children.

According to Dr Arun Kandaswamy, who works closely with addicts at the Centre for Addiction Medicine at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) liquor and cannabis are the main addictive substances abused by minors. About 60% of adults who become addicts start drug abuse when they are minors, and 40% become dependent before they turn 19, he says. “Earlier the onset of use, higher are the chances of getting addicted.”

Vinay, who now works as a counsellor at a rehab centre, says children with addiction tendencies can be identified at the school itself. They don’t mingle with their peers easily and are drawn to the company of older children or adults who may already be substance users.

Kids might get started with easily available substances such as addictive glues, pain balms, cough syrups, whiteners or petrol. This graduates to serious forms of addiction as they grow older.

By the time the addiction is identified, the child is likely to be in college. At age 17 and beyond is when many of those with addiction issues are placed in rehab homes.

Just a symptom

While addiction was viewed as a problem in itself earlier, doctors now see it as a pointer to deeper issues faced by the child. “The current understanding is that addiction is a manifestation of an underlying issue which makes them vulnerable and is not the cause itself,” says Dr Kandaswamy. He explains that in the under-19 age group of those suffering from addictions, almost 60% have psychological issues.

“The cause and treatment are both biological and psychological. Those who seek refuge in intoxicants might be suffering from other psychological issues, such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), which make them unable to deal with life in a normal manner,” he says.

Biological vulnerability to substance abuse – in the form of a family history of substance abuse or mental health issues – may also combine with environmental factors. The latter includes poverty, malnutrition, lack of a safe environment, poor parenting, non-availability of parents, and abuses and traumas faced in childhood.

He notes that drug abuse is just one of the manifestations of distress among children, and cautions about other tendencies like suicidal behaviour, running away from home, juvenile crimes, adolescent pregnancies and more.

While biological and environmental factors play their part in pushing kids into addiction, there is also a social dimension to it.

“In India, no rules are followed, so it is very easy to get anything,” says Dr Gopal Dabade, Co-ordinator, All-India Drug Action Network. Cough syrups containing codeine, banned by the government, are still brazenly sold in pharmacies. Underage kids find a way to procure liquor. The police may turn a blind eye when they spot violations.

According to Sandeep (name changed), a 20-year-old youth who is in rehabilitation now, kids strike deals with the police in order to be saved from the law.

“Addiction among kids and teens is directly proportional to corruption in society and systems,” sums up Vinay.