GII Group to open office in Bengaluru: Murugesh Nirani

The GII is a UAE-based Sharia-compliant financial services firm with over $2 billion of assets under management

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 05:06 ist
Karnataka signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gulf Islamic Investment Group (GII) at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan who are taking part in the expo.

The GII is a UAE-based Sharia-compliant financial services firm with over $2 billion of assets under management. The company plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore in India over the next 3 years and will open its office in Bengaluru, according to a release from Nirani's office.

Nirani said the company's decision to foray into Karnataka and open its office in Bengaluru would strengthen ties between India and UAE. 

