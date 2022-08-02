Girl sexually assaulted in Surathkal, one held

A college student was sexually assaulted by a truck driver near a beach in Surathkal.

The suspect, Munaz Ahmed (30), the driver of fish transporting truck, was arrested and is in police custody, Mangaluru commissioner of police N Shashi Kumar said on Monday. The incident had occurred on July 27. The suspect had videographed the act and had threatened the victim. Based on the victim's complaint, the police have booked a case. "The police have also seized his mobile phones for analysis," said the commissioner.

The victim (19) and her male friend (both students of a Mangaluru college) were visiting the beach when Ahmed videographed them together. Later, he chased victim's male friend and sexually assaulted the victim, the police added.

The commissioner said that after the incident, the suspect allegedly called the girl and harassed her seeking a nude video call. "We are verifying whether he had blackmailed other women too."