Girls falls to death in hostel, parents cry foul

A student of Royal Palace College fell to her death from the fourth floor of the hostel in Jamkhandi town late on Tuesday night.

The victim, 17-year-old Priyanka Methri, is the daughter of Shrikanth Methre, of Chimmad village in Rabkavi-Banhatti taluk of Bagalkot district.

The administrative council of the College owned by MLA Anand Nyamagouda, has stated that Priyanka committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the building. However, her parents have alleged foul and have complained to the police.

Shrikant told media persons that the College’s administrative council was responsible for his daughter’s death. “My daughter was physically assaulted earlier and was admitted to a hospital,” he added.

College director Basavaraj Nyamagouda has refuted the allegations. “No such incident was reported in the college previously. At least 50 CCTV cameras have been installed around the college. The CCTV footage can be examined. The reason behind Priyanka’s death is not known. Let there be a police inquiry in the matter,” he said.

A case has been booked in this regard at the Jamakhandi rural police station. DySP R K Patil and CPI Mahantesh Hosapet have visited the spot.