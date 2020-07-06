Give 2 days’ pay to pvt school teachers, minister urges govt teachers

Give 2 days’ pay to pvt school teachers: Minister

Chiranjeevi Kulakarni
Chiranjeevi Kulakarni, DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 06 2020, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 23:24 ist

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has requested the government school teachers to donate their two days' salary to help private school teachers who are in distress during the pandemic.

Kumar made a request for the same at a meeting with members of the government school teachers' association. However, the association members are yet to discuss the matter and come to a decision.

Even if the government school teachers (high school and primary) donate their one day's salary, it will come up to Rs 40 crore.

Considering the requests from private school teachers seeking financial support from the government and demanding for the release of a package, the minister made the appeal to the government school teachers as the government itself is in a financial crisis.

