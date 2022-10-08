Give power to JD(S) for people-friendly govt: HDK

Give power to JD(S) for people-friendly govt: Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said bringing JD(S) back to power is not for 40% commission or to loot the state

  Oct 08 2022, 22:41 ist
  updated: Oct 09 2022, 03:24 ist
Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. Credit: DH Photo

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, who was advised to take rest for the last few months due to ill health, was seen at a public event during the valedictory of Janata Mitra Yatra organised by the party on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at the National College Ground in Basavannagudi, Gowda expressed confidence that the JD(S) will come to power after the Legislative Assembly election next year.

He requested the people not to forget H D Kumaraswamy’s contribution to Bengaluru and the state during his tenure as chief minister.

“I am confident that JD(S) will come to power again and Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister. The people of this state have the power to save the regional party,” he said. 

“I have to be a little more fit. Once I am ready, I will visit every district centre and tell people about the contribution of JD(S) (to the state),” he added.

Kumaraswamy, requesting the people to vote for JD(S) in the Assembly election, spoke of dissolving the party if he fails to fulfil the promises made.

“I request the people of this state to give one chance for JD(S) to come to power independently and I will correct all the disasters done by two other parties. If I fail to do so, I will dissolve the party,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said bringing JD(S) back to power is not for 40% commission or to loot the state. “Give us power for a people-friendly government and to uphold the self-respect of Kannadigas.”

He called upon voters to join hands with JD(S) to bring ‘dacoits’ out of Vidhana Soudha.

The JD(S) leaders accused the state government of cutting the electricity supply in some areas of Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon purposefully to prevent people from watching the party’s programme on TV.

