Give your reply in bypolls, D K Shivakumar tells voters

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar has called upon people to give their reply to CBI's actions by the upcoming bypolls.

Addressing his supporters in front of his Sadashivanagar residence, the former minister said that the state and central governments hadbeen harassing him for the past three years by booking cases through central investigation agencies.

He said that he had faced many raids by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax authorities, but the CBI officials were professionals. He said he sat with officials for the entire day and cooperated throughout the process. He said officials were counting furniture, clothes and other things and got Rs 1.57 lakh from his house.

Hundreds of supporters of Shivakumar had gathered in front of his residence at Sadashivanagar soon after they heard about CBI search. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amith Shah and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Congress workers had also assembled in front of the residence of D K Suresh as well.

A tense situation prevailed among supporters till evening over the rumours that Shivakumar may be arrested. However, the workers were relieved afterCBI officials left his house around 6 pm.