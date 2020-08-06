GMIT staff develop people-friendly products to combat Covid-19

While many educational institutes were busy conducting online classes during the Covid-19 lockdown, teachers and students of various departments of GM Institute of Technology in Davangere designed around 16 products, a majority of them related to Covid-19, for the benefit of people.

Of them, some are already in the market, and others are waiting for approval from the officials concerned.

Biotechnology & Research Centre Assistant Professor Deepthi Palleda has prepared wipes which are similar to hand sanitisers used to kill microorganisms. It is tissue-based and biodegradable. It is safe, effective, and convenient to handle.

Speaking to DH, Deepthi said, unlike hand sanitisers, these wipes can be used to remove dirt on tables, furniture, computer, laptops, keyboards, television, fax machine, telephone, and other materials.

Two kinds of pouches have been prepared, one pouch contains five wipes and the other 10. Even children can use this to clean their hands and face. The pouch containing 10 wipes has been priced at Rs 45. However, it is yet to get approval from the Health & Family Welfare Department, she added.

Mobile app for grocery

People are still hesitant to step out of their homes to purchase groceries due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The staff of the Information Science Department have developed a mobile app named 'kalash', through which the residents of Davangere City can order grocery items and get them delivered.

Keerthi Prasad, a staff of the department said, it has been designed not only to help people get grocery items delivered home, but also to help youths who lost their jobs during the lockdown get employed. The app can be download from the Play Store.

Naveen and Thippeswamy G N are also part of the team that developed the mobile app.

Sanitiser dispenser

In order to avoid physical touch while using hand sanitisers, the staff of Electronics & Communication Engineering Department have developed a 'zero-contact hand sanitiser dispenser, which can be used at home, offices, shops, or in institutes. It has been priced at Rs 600.

The team members said, the person needs to place his/her palm near the dispenser outlet and the sanitiser gets dispensed. It has two smart features- no wastage and auto cut-off.

Every time a person places his hands to dispense the sanitiser, the dispenser machine releases only a predetermined quantum of sanitiser. The product was developed under the guidance of Professors Harisha G C and Rajappa H S.

Sanitiser stand

The staff of Mechanical Engineering department have developed a stand to prevent transmission of Covid-19 from an infected person to another while using the sanitiser bottle.

The sanitiser bottle can be placed on the adjustable tray of the stand which can accommodate bottles of different shapes and sizes. The team has also developed a wall mounting sanitiser stand which is portable and compatible. It can be used in buses, halls, kitchen, and toilets. It can also be used for soap and handwash.