Going back with great memories, says outgoing Chief Justice

The Karnataka High Court on Friday bid farewell to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on his superannuation. In his reply to the farewell address by the Chairman of Karnataka state bar council, Justice Awasthi said that unity in diversity is indeed a distinct feature of Karnataka and said that he is going back with great memories.

"I have travelled many of the districts of this state and found that unity in diversity is indeed a distinct feature of Karnataka state. It is rightly referred to as one state and many worlds. I have cherished my time in Bengaluru and the generosity and affection that the people of Karnataka have shown to me. During my tenure, I have been continuously learning about the rich culture and heritage of this beautiful state and I go back with great memories of the wonderful time I spent here," he said.

Justice Awasthi had enrolled as an advocate in 1987 and practiced in civil, service, educational matters at Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court in 2009. On the day of his retirement as a Judge, Justice Awasthi said he enjoyed more as a lawyer.

"I am candidly confessing that the satisfaction and joy it (practicing as an advocate) gave me was perhaps even more in comparison to my service as a judge. I enjoyed my law practice and dealt with many important and challenging cases," he said.

Justice Awasthi added that as a judge, it requires a great sense of discipline, dedication and commitment to the work and adherence to the high standards of objectivity and impartiality. "As a judge of Allahabad High Court and as Chief Justice of this court I am proud to say that I have stood to my oath and I have performed my work with absolute honesty, sincerity without fear or favour. I have never compromised with my principles," he said.

Delivered like a T20 batsman: Justice Aradhe

Senior judge Justice Alok Aradhe said that though Justice Awasthi’s tenure was short, it had been an effective one and he performed the duties like a batsman in a T20 match. Justice Aradhe noted that Justice Awasthi had disposed of 42,583 cases as a judge of Allahabad high court and has decided 1,154 cases as Chief Justice of Karnataka high court.

Justice Aradhe referred to two important judgments, one pertaining to All India Gaming Federation case, in which the provisions of Karnataka Police (amendment) Act were held unconstitutional and in another, a full bench headed by Justice Awasthi held that wearing of Hijab not an essential religious practice to Islam and further held that prescription of school uniform is within reasonable restrictions and constitutionally permissible.