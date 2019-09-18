Gol Gumbaz to be open for tourists till 9 pm soon

The historic Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura will soon be open for tourists till 9 pm.

At present tourists are allowed into Gol Gumbaz and monuments at Pattadakl (Bagalkot district) from dawn to dusk (6 am to 6 pm).

However, with the Union Culture and Tourism Ministry deciding to extend visitors’ timings at Unesco world heritage sites till

9 pm, the Archaeological Survey of India is making preparations in this

regard.

According to sources in ASI, Dharwad, at present 22 personnel work in three shifts at Gol Gumbaz and proposal had been submitted for recruiting five more personnel.

On an average, as many as 2,500 tourists visit Gol Gumbaz every day. The entry is free for children below 14 years and for others the entry fee is Rs 25.