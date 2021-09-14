Gold worth Rs 10.55 lakh seized at Mangalore International Airport

Customs officers have seized 219 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived at Mangalore International Airport from Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday.
According to the officials, the value of the seized gold is Rs 10,55,580.
The passenger hailing from Kasargod had concealed the gold in the packing boxes of toy kitchen sets. Further investigation is in progress.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube