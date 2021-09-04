'Good to see M B Patil taking everyone along'

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha national president Shamanur Shivashankarappa said on Saturday that those who used to say that Veerashaivas and Lingayats are different communities are now saying they are same, after the Congress lost the polls.

This, he said, in reference to former minister M B Patil.

Speaking to media persons here, Shivashankarappa, who is also the MLA from Davangere South, said it is a good development that Patil has decided to take everyone along.

“People of the community are intelligent and they are observing all developments carefully,” Shivashankarappa said.

Slamming former IAS officer S M Jamadar, who fought for a separate religion status for Lingayats, the MLA said he must be sent to the mental hospital.

There are 99 sub castes in the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

“All are same and Jamadar must reveal as to which sub-caste he belongs to. When he was in power, he did not help anyone. Now, he is making statements,” Shivashankarappa said.