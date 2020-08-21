Government failed to manage flood situation: Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Satish Jarkiholi has alleged that the government has failed to manage the flood situation and come to the aid of those affected by nature's fury in the North Karnataka region in particular.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here on Friday, Jarkiholi said that this year the flood situation was not serious, unlike the previous year, until now but the government is yet to come to the aid of those affected. People have lost their houses and were fearing crop losses including those affected during the previous year. The Government conduct appeared irresponsible, he said

Revenue Minister R Ashok should take the lead in inspecting the flood situation and come to the aid of the people instead of relying on reports submitted by the officials. Former revenue minister R V Deshpande had visited the areas affected both by floods and drought to seek first-hand information and come to the aid of the people, he said.

Government even failed to manage the Covid-19 situation and the same has been happening with the flood-affected. People who lost their houses during the previous year were yet to get compensation and their incomplete houses were again facing the threat of collapse, Jarkiholi stated.

He said, "We have four ministers in the state cabinet from the district, but none were coming to the aid of the people and were confined to their constituencies. It appears that none were concerned about the miseries of the people''.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government has meted injustice to the state in allocating compensation for flood losses. The state suffered maximum losses but lesser compensation has been released while other states which suffered lesser losses have got more compensation. We do not know why the state has been discriminated against despite the BJP government both in the state and Centre."