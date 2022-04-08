Government is not a 'publicity freak,' says Srinivas Poojary to questions about rows

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Friday said that the government is not a "publicity freak" and it is working under the purview of the law.
Replying to the Congress' allegations that the government has turned mute spectator to ongoing issues, the minister said the government is working under the purview of the law. He was addressing reporters in Mysuru. "There will be debate over several issues but the government gives equal importance to everyone. The government is committed to ensure justice to all and work by understanding the situation and emotions of the people," he said
