Government says 2,777 students hit by wrong evaluation in three years

As many as 2,777 students were affected due to wrong valuation of answer sheets in Pre-University (PU) exams in the past three years, Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh told the Legislative Council on Monday.

The minister promised to take measures to address the concerns of affected students as even “a difference of one mark is crucial in the competitive world”.

The data tabled showed that in 2019, the difference in the marks of 1,006 candidates upon revaluation was more than six while it was less than six for 66 students. In 2020, the difference was more than six for 1,540 students and less than six for 124 students. In 2021, 31 candidates got more than six marks post revaluation while eight gained less than six marks.

MLC S V Sankanur, raising the question on behalf of N Ravikumar, pointed out that despite the large number of cases only four evaluators were penalised by authorities.

He also cited instances where candidates who passed the exams failed after revaluation and the difference in marks before and after revaluation exceeded 15. “There could be a difference of four or five marks. How can it be 19,” he asked, urging the government to set a benchmark and blacklist such evaluators.

The department should also make sure that evaluators have a minimum experience of three years, he said.

Nagesh conceded that such cases did affect the students and promised to initiate measures to address the same. “We will hold a meeting with MLCs and officials concerned and ensure that the issue is addressed,” he added.

