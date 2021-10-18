Government teachers oppose weekend classes

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 04:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The teachers working in government schools have raised objections to the plan to conduct classes on weekends.

In a request to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, the Karnataka State High School Assistant Masters’ Association has said that attending classes for the entire week will be stressful for the students.

However, Nagesh said no such decision had been taken.

“During my visit to schools across the state, several teachers said that they were ready to conduct classes on Saturdays and Sundays to cover the portions on time and requested not to trim the syllabus.” he said.

 

