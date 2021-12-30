Government to form anti-conversion task force: CM Bommai

Govt to form anti-conversion task force: CM Bommai

Bommai noted Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement that the Congress would repeal the law if it is voted to power

  • Dec 30 2021, 00:00 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a special task force will be constituted to implement the Anti-conversion Bill once it becomes a law. 

The Bill has been passed in the Assembly. The government is expected to push for its passage in the Legislative Council in the next session of the legislature in January or February. 

“The law was languishing for many years. By making it a law in the coming days, I will also constitute a special task force to implement it,” Bommai said at the state BJP executive meeting.

Bommai noted Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement that the Congress would repeal the law if it is voted to power. “His dream will not materialise. You won’t come to power because of this. The Anti-conversion Bill, which gives freedom to people to follow their faiths, will remain,” he said. 

Anjanadri

Bommai said his government has decided to develop the Anjanadri hill in Koppal, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, as an international destination. “After the Ram Mandir is inaugurated, we will have PM Modi to flag off the development work at Anjanadri,” he said.

