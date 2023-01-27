Government will present a pro-people budget, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will present a pro-people Budget.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Friday, Bommai said his government would provide the details on the fulfilment of the promises, made by the BJP, in the run-up to the Legislative Assembly election in 2018.

To a question on Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s assurance to voters on the resumption of the ‘Shaadi Bhagya’ scheme, he said ‘Shaadi Bhagya’ brought ‘Dourbhagya’ (Bad luck) to Siddaramaiah in the last election.

He said, “Siddaramaiah’s stand on various issues when he was the chief minister, boomeranged affecting the Congress. We have no objection if he wants to continue.”

Bommai said, “There is no question of wooing Muslims. We have to take the people of all religions and communities into confidence to bring them to the mainstream of society to build the nation. We have nothing against anybody. But we are opposed to appeasing anybody.”

To a question on when the BJP will announce the candidates for the election, like the JD(S) and Congress, he said, “Our strategy is different.”

On opposition to the appointment of Revenue Minister R Ashoka as Mandya district in-charge minister said, Bommai said, “There is no need to attach any importance to the ‘Go back (Ashoka)’ posters in Mandya.”