Government will present a pro-people budget, says CM Bommai

Govt will present a pro-people budget, says CM Bommai

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Friday, Bommai said his government would provide the details on the fulfilment of the promises

Ram Rakshith
Ram Rakshith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 27 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 04:42 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai felicitates Padma Bhushan awardee S L Bhyrappa, in Mysuru, on Friday. MP Pratap Simha, Ministers R Ashoka, Govid Karjol, MLAs S A Ramadass and L Nagendra are seen. DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will present a pro-people Budget.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Friday, Bommai said his government would provide the details on the fulfilment of the promises, made by the BJP, in the run-up to the Legislative Assembly election in 2018. 

To a question on Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s assurance to voters on the resumption of the ‘Shaadi Bhagya’ scheme, he said ‘Shaadi Bhagya’ brought ‘Dourbhagya’ (Bad luck) to Siddaramaiah in the last election.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Bommai assures report on fulfilling 2018 BJP manifesto promises
 

He said, “Siddaramaiah’s stand on various issues when he was the chief minister, boomeranged affecting the Congress. We have no objection if he wants to continue.” 

Bommai said, “There is no question of wooing Muslims. We have to take the people of all religions and communities into confidence to bring them to the mainstream of society to build the nation. We have nothing against anybody. But we are opposed to appeasing anybody.” 

To a question on when the BJP will announce the candidates for the election, like the JD(S) and Congress, he said, “Our strategy is different.” 

On opposition to the appointment of Revenue Minister R Ashoka as Mandya district in-charge minister said, Bommai said, “There is no need to attach any importance to the ‘Go back (Ashoka)’ posters in Mandya.” 

basavaraj bommai
BJP
Karnataka News
Karnataka
India News

