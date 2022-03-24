Governor visits Gyanagoudars, consoles family members

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot visited the residence of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a medical student killed in war-hit Ukraine, and consoled the family

members.

Gehlot offered floral tributes to Naveen’s portrait at his house at Chalageri in Ranebennur taluk. He termed Naveen as a meritorious student and told Shekharappa and his wife Vijayalakshmi to contact him directly for any assistance.

Speaking to reporters after the governor’s departure, Shekharappa said that the Governor could not visit the village the day Naveen’s body was brought as he was in Madhya Pradesh for a scheduled programme. “The governor presented a gold medal to my eldest son Harsha during the convocation of the University of Agricultural Science, Bengaluru, recently,” he added.

