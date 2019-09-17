Govt announces Rs-50k incentive for growing bamboo

The state government has decided to offer Rs 50,000 incentive to farmers growing bamboo trees in one hectare land under Central government’s National Bamboo Mission launched last year.

The decision comes in the wake of World Bamboo Day on September 18.

According to a forest department senior officer, the decision helped farmers a lot.

“The bamboo incense sticks are in demand in the state. The bamboo trees are increasingly used

to manufacture bamboo boats, activated carbon, furniture and incense sticks.

“The government’s decision will further expand the market,” he said.

The government was creating awareness about benefits of planting bamboo trees.

More farmers were willing to grow bamboo trees, he said.

The Karnataka government plans to ensure bamboo cultivation in about 2,500 hectares of land.