Govt appeals against order to redo CET rankings

The state government has appealed against the order passed by a single bench of the High Court on the petitions filed by K-CET repeaters from the 2020-21 batch.

A division bench is likely to hear the matter on Thursday.

On September 3, 2022, the single bench directed the authorities to redo the CET rankings for admission into undergraduate courses in engineering and technology for the academic year 2022-23, by considering both PU and CET marks in a 50:50 ratio.

The bench directed the authorities to redo the exercise strictly in accordance with rules 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional Educational Institutions Rules, 2006, and without reference to the proviso inserted by a government order dated September 1, 2021.

In the writ appeal, the government has contended that the CET repeaters after having accepted the amended proviso pertaining to the determination of merit, based on CET performance for the year 2021-22, could not have assumed that PUC marks accorded to them could be considered or calculated for the CET ranking merit for the year 2022-23.

The notification issued on September 1, 2021, provided that in respect of engineering and technology courses, merit should be determined with reference to marks obtained in the entrance test conducted for 2021-22.

The government said that since the students of the 2020-21 batch did not take the PU board examination, there cannot be any mathematical precision in which merit ranking can be ascertained by the authorities based on the liberal scores secured by them.

According to the state government, the single bench failed to take note of the fact that many students from the 2020-21 batch were able to score 600/600, and that students from other batches were not able to score this in the written PUC exams.