Govt assures nutritious food to flood-affected people

The Revenue Department has decided to offer nutritious food to the flood-affected population taking refuge in relief centres.

It will also provide 'Kalaji Kits' consisting of essential commodities when the affected return to their homes, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the Revenue Department has issued an order with a new food menu for those in relief centres, which will even consist of egg and other food items. "The Department will provide toothpaste, brush and towel. In some places, bed sheets and pillows will also be provided which the beneficiaries can take home once flood waters recede from their homes," he said.

Noting that around 30 per cent of the affected people were reluctant to visit these centres and were staying at their friends and relatives, he said that 'Kalaji Kits' will be provided to them also. "The kit will have essentials for 10-15 days and will consist of 10 kg rice, one kg each of tur dal, salt and sugar, one litre of cooking oil and others," he said.

Commenting on the relief provided following floods in 2021, Ashoka said that around Rs 2,400 crore was provided as relief to 18 lakh farmers as floods affected 14 lakh hectares of land. Of that amount, Rs 1,285 crore was from State Disaster Relief Fund, while the remaining amount was financed by the state government, he said.

On relief for floods in 2022 from the Centre, he said that a report will be submitted to the central government as soon as the rain stopped.

To a question on relief for those who lost houses in floods since 2019, Ashoka said that many are yet to receive full compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh as they had not used up the funds released in one of the three instalments to rebuild their houses.

According to Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, of the 1.1 lakh people who suffered damages to their houses in 2019, 20,000 are yet to get full benefits due to lack of progress in rebuilding their houses.