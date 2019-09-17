Govt can’t shift human rights panel to N-K, opines HC

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday opined that the state government can't take decision on shifting of Information Commission, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission and Lokayukta offices to north Karnataka.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Mohammed Nawaz was hearing a public interest petition filed by advocate Sudha Katwe. The bench observed that various departments offices can be shifted as per the government decision to any part of the state, but offices such as those of Information Commission, KSHRC and Lokayukta couldn't be shifted as they were constituted under special Acts.

However, government advocate B P Krishna submitted that the office of Archaeological department had already been shifted to Hampi in Ballari district and shifting of KBJNL, KNNL, Textile Development Board and Sugar Directorate was under progress.

The bench directed the government to submit a further compliance report on November 4.

Notice ordered

The high court has issued notice to Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation over collection of funds from general public for "Cauvery Calling" rally.

Senior advocate A V Amarnath has filed a PIL challenging collection of money from the Foundation for the said rally. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz heard the petition on Tuesday.

Interim stay granted

The high court granted interim stay on the development work at "Bheeshma Kere"' in Gadag city under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) Yojana.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Mohammed Nawaz was hearing a public interest petition filed by Nazir Ahmed Angadi and others seeking protection for 130 acres of ancient lake from encroachment.

Petitioners' advocate Lakshman Murthy contended that the local authority had was leveling the lake area by filling mud, debris, and construction debris. The total lake area was 130 acres of land and already 65 acres have been encroached upon by the government authorities and private persons as well.

The court granted interim stay on any further construction in the lake area and adjourned the matter to October 22.