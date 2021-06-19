Govt depts to continue working at 50% strength

Govt depts to continue working at 50% strength

The staff in departments that are crucial to ensure essential services will function at full strength

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 03:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

State government has continued its earlier guidelines on work from home option for its employees.

While staff in departments that are crucial to ensure essential services will function at full strength, the rest of the departments will continue to operate at 50% strength. 

All staff in crucial departments including Health And Family Welfare, Medical Education Department, Home, Revenue, Labour, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Women & Child Development will work from office, according to a circular issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

Also read: Karnataka CM announces Unlock 2.0: More relaxations announced in 16 districts

As for the rest of the departments, only group 'A' officials will come to work while B, C and D groups will work on a rotational basis on 50% strength, unless otherwise demanded by their superiors, the circular stated.

Further, differently-abled employees and pregnant women will be exempted from having to come to office, the circular added.  

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dinosaur footprints from 110 mn years ago found in UK

Dinosaur footprints from 110 mn years ago found in UK

Covid toll on couples: Even death couldn't part them

Covid toll on couples: Even death couldn't part them

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

 