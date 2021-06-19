Govt depts to continue working at 50% strength

State government has continued its earlier guidelines on work from home option for its employees.

While staff in departments that are crucial to ensure essential services will function at full strength, the rest of the departments will continue to operate at 50% strength.

All staff in crucial departments including Health And Family Welfare, Medical Education Department, Home, Revenue, Labour, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Women & Child Development will work from office, according to a circular issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

As for the rest of the departments, only group 'A' officials will come to work while B, C and D groups will work on a rotational basis on 50% strength, unless otherwise demanded by their superiors, the circular stated.

Further, differently-abled employees and pregnant women will be exempted from having to come to office, the circular added.