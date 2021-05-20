Govt doctor sets a model; installs oxygen points outside hospital

A government doctor has set a model by installing oxygen points on the premises of the hospital to provide life-saving gas for the Covid patients.

Dr Rajkumar, an orthopaedician serving at the government hospital in Channapatna has spent around Rs 1.50 lakh got installed 15 oxygen points - nine near the fever clinic and six points in the general patients section. The doctor’s brother too joined hands in this effort.

With oxygen points available outside the emergency room of the hospital, Covid patients in need of oxygen can avail of the facility, even without getting themselves admitted. All these points are connected with the oxygen supply network of the hospital.

“Any Covid patient in emergency need of oxygen can make use of these oxygen points. They need not get admitted themselves to the hospital for this purpose. As a result, we can ensure timely treatment and thus can save many precious lives,” Dr Rajkumar said. The project has been named “Vaayu Sanjeevini”.