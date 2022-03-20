Govt duty bound for rehabilitating Kashmiri Pandits: Pralhad Joshi

Govt duty-bound to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits: Joshi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 20 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 02:41 ist
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. Credit: DH File Photo

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that it forms the duty of the government to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits staying in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Joshi said that the Congress had been into appeasement politics and the party was opposing the movie “The Kashmir Files” for the same reason. “Congress gave special status to Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and ensured that any other law of India had no effect in Kashmir,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah is not worried about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits since he fears loss of Muslim votes. Therefore, he says such history should not be depicted. He says he has not watched the movie since he doesn’t know Hindi. But, it has English sub-titles as well,” Joshi said.

