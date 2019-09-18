Govt gets proposal to celebrate 3 more Jayantis

The State government has received proposals to celebrate three new Jayantis at a time when it is looking to do away with many of the existing ones.

Speaking to reporters, Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi said a meeting of prominent leaders from various communities will be convened shortly to discuss celebrating different Jayantis in Karnataka.

“These Jayantis are transforming into caste (based) Jayantis and the list of such programmes has only grown,” he said, adding that there are three more proposals to organise Jayantis of prominent leaders from the communities.

Responding to protests by Congress leaders condemning the delay in the release of funds by the Centre, he said that the Opposition should adopt ten villages and provide relief rather than protesting against the government.

He said the Union government has made it clear that all affected states will be provided compensation for the damages caused due to floods.

“There is no question of discrimination between states when relief amount is sanctioned,” he said.

A delegation of officials, he said, have travelled to Delhi and funds for flood relief will be released soon. There is no question of injustice to Karnataka as relief will be provided to all affected districts, he said.