Govt goes all out to ensure safety of students

The state government on Wednesday submitted details of Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) to Karnataka High Court and based on which the court gave green signal to the government to conduct the test.

Over 1.94 lakh students are appearing for the test. Of which over 40 candidates are Covid-19 positive.

Speaking to media persons, higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, “We have made all necessary arrangements for safe conduct of test in the interest of students.”

He added, “The invigilators will supervise the examination in two shifts and follow the norms laid out in the Standard Operating Procedure. Food arrangements will be made for the students who have tested positive for the virus. None of the infected students will be required to submit any documents, as per the high court direction.”

He said that students, who are waiting for their Covid-19 test results, can write the examination at their originally allotted examination centre in separate rooms. Around 1,800 students are appearing from outside Karnataka while 30 registered from outside India.

Students will have to undergo thermal screening, use sanitizers and wear mask.