Govt invites applications from families for Covid compensation

The Karnataka government has invited applications from the family members of the Covid victims for payment of compensation.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the had framed regulations for payment of compensation. The BPL families will receive Rs one lakh from the state government and Rs 50,000 from the Centre, which will be directly credited to the bank account of the beneficiary. The state government will give Rs 50,000 compensation for families that do not come under BPL category, Ashoka said.

Those wanting to apply should furnish details of the deceased person's Covid positive report, death certificate, Aadhaar card and the applicant's bank account details. If any family member, other than the wife or husband of the deceased, wants to apply, they have to authorise one person in the family to claim the compensation, the minister said.

A committee headed by the deputy commissioner of each district will process these applications. The amount will be disbursed from the disaster relief fund of the Revenue department, according to the minister.

