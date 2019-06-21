Govt is stable and will continue: Siddaramaiah

Reacting to statements of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and others regarding the JD(S)-Congress alliance, Coalition Government Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah clarified that the government is stable, and would continue.

"Let whoever say anything, government is stable," he said.

Deve Gowda has already clarified about his statement about mid-term elections, Siddaramaiah told media persons here on Friday.

We wanted to field Congress candidate in Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru, and JD(S) also wanted that. We did not force JD(S) to contest from Tumakuru, and they chose that after we wanted Mysuru, he said.

Saying that the news that he expressed discontent about the alliance in his meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was just a rumour. It was a one-to-one meeting and neither myself nor Rahul Gandhi has said anything about it. It is 'guess journalism', which is not good, and we cannot react to such rumours, Siddaramaiah said.

Village stay programme of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy would benefit the coalition government, he added.

Earlier, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar also stated that the government is stable, and he has orders not to speak about the party issues.