Govt issues order for scholarships to farmers' children

The state government has officially issued an order for providing scholarships for farmers' children in Karnataka, a move that was earlier announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

According to the government order, children of agriculturists studying in PUC and degree courses will be eligible for the annual scholarship, which the government is giving at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Accordingly, students whose parents own agricultural land and involved in farming will be eligible for the scholarship. The students will, however, be eligible for only one scholarship, although any other cash award will not be consider as "scholarship," the government order said.

As per the new scholarship guidelines, the state government will annually credit the amount to the students' accounts. The amount is fixed at Rs 2,500 for boys and Rs 3,000 for girls studying in PUC/ ITI courses; Rs 5,000 for boys and Rs 5,500 for girls studying in degree courses other than professional courses; Rs 7,500 for boys and Rs 8,000 for girls studying in LLB/ para-medical and B Pharm courses and Rs 10,000 for boys and Rs 11,000 for girls studying in MBBS and Engineering courses.

The newly inducted CM had announced the scholarship after his maiden Cabinet meeting last week.