Govt land encroachment: HC directs enquiry by DC

The High Court has directed the deputy commissioner (Bengaluru Urban) to conduct an enquiry and submit a report on the role of officials responsible for granting building plan/licence on the government property in Yelahanka.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed this order expressing surprise that on one hand the state government has filed an affidavit, identifying a building as encroachment while on the other the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued building licence/plan.

“This shows that there is a no coordination between the two authorities. It is nothing short of a state of chaos and negligence and a situation where one wing of the administration, particularly the city administration, is totally unaware that a particular site or land is a government property. And with this ignorance it grants building licence and sanctions the building plan firstly and secondly issues the building licence. This shows that the authorities of BBMP have not even bothered firstly to verify the authenticity of documents submitted before it and secondly verification of the government records,” the bench said.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed in 2007 about encroachments on government land. The encroachments included apartments and sites allotted by NTI Housing Cooperative society in Kodigehalli and Kodihosahalli villages in Yelahanka.

In the compliance affidavit to the court, it was submitted that there have been several encroachments and tahsildar has issued notices to the occupants. The site owners moved applications seeking interventions and prayed the court to direct the tahsildar to allow them take part in the proceedings. The court directed the tahsildar to issue notice to the site

owners.

Meanwhile, the court directed the DC (Bengaluru Urban) to conduct an enquiry within four weeks in respect of a building for which the BBMP had issued plan sanction.

The court has directed the DC Urban to enquire whether the officer who sanctioned the building plan and issued building licences carried out the verification of necessary documents such as

khata.

“Noticing this state of affairs, we direct a thorough enquiry by the Deputy Commissioner Bengaluru Urban. If the deputy commissioner finds that more than one officer is responsible for the act of negligence he may name the erring officers and submit a report to this court within four weeks from the date of receipt of the order of this court,” the bench

said.