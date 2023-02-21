Govt loans rising due to corruption: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday argued that corruption was a key reason behind Karnataka’s rising debt levels.

Siddaramaiah said this in the Assembly during a debate on the 2023-24 Budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. For the upcoming fiscal, the government expects to borrow Rs 77,750 crore.

"Loans are increasing because corruption is more," Siddaramaiah said, accusing the BJP government of taking a 40 per cent cut in public works. "Assuming that the cost of a project is Rs 100, there’s a 40 per cent cut, 18 per cent GST and 20 per cent profit margin for the contractor. Only 22 per cent is left for the work to be done. What quality can one expect? So, naturally, project cost keeps getting revised," he said.

Siddaramaiah also blamed the reduction in Karnataka’s share in central taxes for rising debts. "In 2017-18, Karnataka’s share was Rs 31,752 crore. It was Rs 35,844 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 39,806 in 2019-20," he said. "This shrunk in 2020-21 and 2021-22. In the current fiscal, the state has received Rs 34,000 crore and in the next one, we will get Rs 37,000 crore," he said.

According to the former chief minister, the union government will get Rs 4.72 lakh crore from Karnataka in the form of taxes in 2023-24. "In return, we will get only Rs 50,000 crore," he said. "According to me, Karnataka should have received Rs 1.04 lakh crore from the union government. What are our 25 MPs doing other than chanting Modi’s name?"

The Congress leader accused the union government of weakening the states. "How can you build a strong nation by weakening the states?" he said.

Another reason for rising debts, Siddaramaiah said, is the waiving of loans borrowed by big corporates such as Ambani and Adani. "In seven years, Rs 20 lakh crore loans borrowed by corporates were written off," he said.

Siddaramaiah also asked the government to clarify on the exact projection of liabilities. "The union government says that by March 2024, total liabilities will be Rs 6.18 lakh crore. But the state government says Rs 5.64 lakh crore. Who is lying?"

The 2023-24 Budget presented by Bommai would push Karnataka further into debts, Siddaramaiah said, describing it as “anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-everybody.”