Govt may announce holidays to schools soon: Horatti

Govt may announce holidays to schools soon: Basavaraj Horatti

Horatti said, like in Bengaluru the second wave of Covid-19 cases is increasing across Karnataka

Pavan Kumar H, DHNS , Hubballi,
  • Apr 02 2021, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 18:15 ist
Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said the State government is likely to announce a holiday for schools (till class 9) across Karnataka owing to an increase in Covid-19 cases and souring temperature.

Speaking to media persons after receiving a memorandum from teachers union representatives at his home here on Friday, Horatti said like in Bengaluru the second wave of Covid-19 cases is increasing across Karnataka. On top of the Covid-19 cases, the districts in North Karnataka are also reeling under severe heat, Horatti said and added that like in Bengaluru, where the government has announced holidays for schools till class 9, the government may extend the same rule to other districts.

“I have already spoken to the officer on special duty, education minister and chief minister in this regard and they have assured of issuing a direction announcing holidays to schools in a day or two,” he said.

