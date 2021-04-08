Govt may invoke ‘no work no pay’ rule on RTC workers

With all four RTCs running under losses, the corporation is finding it tough to pay even wages leave alone hike, said Transport Minister Laxman Savadi adding that government may invoke the no work, no pay rule against the unrelenting staff.

Speaking to reporters in Humnabad on Wednesday, Savadi said, “We will hike the wages of RTC staff if the election commission gives us the permission. Despite assurance, the employees have gone ahead with their protest. Some unseen hands are behind this strike,” he charged.

“At a few places RTC buses have started operating by evening. I am sure, the employees of all four RTCs will report to work on Thursday,” the minister said.

He added that the private buses have been allowed to operate even without permits.

Also read: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa requests striking RTC employees to resume work from April 8

“The strike will only worsen the ongoing financial crisis in the corporation. The employees should not pay heed to the vested interests. The staff should call off strike and report to work,” he urged.

‘Revenue shortfall’

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government had been facing a massive shortfall in revenue for the past six months and that it would be difficult to implement the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission for the staff.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has choked the state’s economy. Despite the hardships, the state government has not reduced the wages of its staff, unlike in other states,” he told reporters here.

“The government will respond positively if the representatives of the RTC employees discuss their demands with the Transport minister after the election code of conduct ends. People are put up to hardships because of the strike. The RTC staff should report to work in the interests of public,” he said.