Govt mired in confusion, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday slammed the BJP government for the 'confusion' surrounding the way the Covid-19 pandemic is being handled.

"There are several confusions within the government. They aren't in a position to trust anyone," Shivakumar told reporters.

"First, it was the Health minister (B Srirmaulu), then the Medical Education minister (K Sudhakar) and later the Education minister (S Suresh Kumar). Now, they have appointed ministers to handle Bengaluru. One political secretary is also doing the work of a minister. Even officials they can't trust," he said. "With all this confusion and failure, the government is not able to instil confidence among people. That's why people are leaving the city."

On the Rajasthan political crisis, Shivakumar expressed confidence that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would not leave the Congress. "He's a Congressman. His father and he have toiled (for the party). There may be minor differences within the party. Our national leaders will resolve them," he said.