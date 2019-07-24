Govt nominees back in varsity syndicates

A year after withdrawing government nominees from the syndicates of state-run universities, the government has nominated them again.

In an order issued on July 20, the government has nominated the members for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

‘Ineligible’

In July 2018, a few days after taking charge as Higher Education Minister, G T Devegowda issued an order withdrawing nominations made to university syndicates by earlier Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on the ground that most of the members so appointed were “ineligible.”

This action came a few days after Siddaramaiah requested Devegowda and later even the Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy not to change the nominated members.

Of the 19 state-run universities, the government nominees have been appointed for 13 which includes Bangalore University, Bengaluru North University, Bengaluru South University, University of Mysore, Mangalore University and Tumkur University.

The Higher Education department had received more than 3,000 applications for these nominated positions.

According to sources in the department, highest applications were for Bangalore University, Bengaluru Central University, University of

Mysore and Mangalore University.

It can be recalled that even when the Congress government came to power, it had removed all government nominees appointed by then BJP government.

Interestingly, the special officer of Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda has also been nominated to one of the universities.

Prof K N Ningegowda, former registrar of Bangalore University is nominated to Bengaluru North University syndicate.

Though he is eligible, the aspirants who could not get chance are alleging conflict of interest in G T Devegowda appointment.