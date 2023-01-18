Govt notifies BMLTA Act

The state government has notified the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) after receiving the assent of the Governor on January 11.

The state legislature passed the BMLTA Act last month. The BMLTA will take all policy decisions related to mobility in Bengaluru and work to integrate all modes of transport.

The BMLTA will be chaired by the chief minister and will have 33 members. It will have the power to give orders to urban transport, infrastructure development and traffic management agencies.

Satya Arikutharam, an urban mobility expert, said the BMLTA should do the following forthwith: review the Electric Bike taxi scheme and the 2016 Karnataka Aggregators Rules; direct the BBMP to drop the Sankey Road widening project, prepare a fresh Comprehensive Mobility Plan, review the BMRCL’s construction safety protocols and direct it to ensure the safe building of ongoing metro work and expedite the rollout of integrated ticketing system that covers both BMTC and metro among other things.