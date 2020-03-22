Govt puts varsities on high alert

Govt puts varsities on high alert

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Mar 22 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 22:54 ist

Working out an action plan to contain the spread of Covid-19, the state government has decided to utilise the guest houses in all universities and vacant buildings under the Higher Education department.

Directing all the universities and offices, the higher education department asked authorities to fumigate all the guest houses, vacant hostels and keep them ready for any emergency situation in the future.

All the Vice-Chancellors have been instructed to designate one person as nodal officer and provide their contact details to the state government. Besides, the department has also asked teachers and non-teaching staffers to join the work in an emergency situation to fight Covid-19.

