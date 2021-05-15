Govt reducing Covid tests to show less cases: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Saturday alleged that the state government had directed all hospitals to reduce Covid-19 testing by 50% to bring down the number of daily fresh cases.

“This amounts to the government itself killing citizens,” he told reporters.

“An ICMR report has stated that testing should be ramped up. But the government has asked hospitals to cut testing by 50%. More testing means more awareness among people. However, it is wrong to reduce the number of tests just for the sake of showing fewer cases,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar said his party was ready to cooperate with the government on any life-saving measures. “But we will not cooperate and tolerate mistakes and wrong decisions,” he said. “The government should realise what judges, the media and citizens are saying about its performance.”

Also read: Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai refuted Shivakumar’s charge. “We have not reduced RT-PCR tests. Earlier, testing happened at public places including railway stations and bus stands. This has stopped now because of the lockdown. That’s why the testing numbers have come down. But we are testing primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients compulsorily,” he said.

Teachers deaths

Shivakumar said the death of 42 teachers in Basavakalyan, where bypolls were held recently, was “our fault” as he lamented the government’s decision to hold elections during the pandemic.

“Political parties, including ours, failed to maintain social distancing. The death of the 42 teachers due to Covid is our fault. We were intoxicated with mobilising people and getting votes. But the government should have given protection to teachers who were on election duty,” he said.