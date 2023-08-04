Govt restores 9,000 engineering seats in KCET matrix

The state government has restored over 9,000 engineering and architecture seats in more than 90 private engineering colleges and deemed-to-be Universities, which were dropped from the final KCET matrix.

The KEA had said, the colleges did not obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) or approval from the government, leading to the exclusion of 9,000 seats.

In a meeting with the representatives of Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) in Bengaluru on Friday, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar instructed the officials to restore the seats.

With thus decision, the said seats would be available for counseling, for which the option entry will begin from Saturday (Aug 5).

In a statement released to media, the Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said that the government has restored the seats subject to the condition that the colleges will obtain the necessary no objection certificate or approval by the competent authority.

Further, it clarified that KEA does not have authority to drop or increase the number of seats and such a decision can be taken only by the government.

Option entry today

The option entry for all the professional courses including the medical, dental, and engineering degree will commence August 5 in the evening. The last date for option entry is August 9. This year KEA is conducting the counseling simultaneously for all the professional courses.

The eligible candidates can use the secret key provided to them for option entry during the counseling process.