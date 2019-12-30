Govt rolls out stringent norms for opening pvt schools

Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has come up with stringent norms for opening private schools from the 2020-21 academic year.

The department has made it mandatory for the applicants to apply online for opening new schools. According to the officials, from the next academic year, the department will accept applications for new schools online and the same will be processed online.

Officials said that this is to avoid duplication and also to avoid wastage of manpower and confusion. “Last year, people applied both offline and online. This resulted in confusion and even duplication of applications,” said a senior official of the department.

The department, under the new norms, has made it mandatory for the applicants for new schools to produce a fire safety certificate from the competent authority and the building fitness certificate from the Public Works Department.

The department has further laid down conditions that the applicants should furnish the safety certificates on health, transportation, cyber safety and emergency preparedness and disaster management. Further, they should come up with plans to ensure the personal and emotional well-being of the students and the staff and measures to curb sexual harassment.

Dr K G Jagadeesha, commissioner, DPI, told DH, “We are receiving applications only online to avoid confusion. The applications which do not meet the conditions will be rejected.”

The department has invited applications for opening permanent private unaided primary/pre-primary and high schools for the 2020-21 academic year. Applications will be received up to January 23. The interested can apply through www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in.